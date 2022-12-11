An engraving depicting English naturalist Charles Darwin. Photo: Getty Images
Signed Charles Darwin manuscript on natural selection sells for nearly US$900,000 at auction
- With Darwin’s signature at the bottom, the piece of paper set a record for the most expensive Darwin item ever sold
- According to Sotheby’s auction house the manuscript, written in 1865, is Darwin’s ‘definitive statement on natural selection and his legacy’
An engraving depicting English naturalist Charles Darwin. Photo: Getty Images