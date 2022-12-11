Doctors sitting around the table and interpreting x-ray image. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Doctors sitting around the table and interpreting x-ray image. Photo: Shutterstock/File
UK doctors hail ‘remarkable’ world-first treatment for resistant leukaemia

  • A 13-year-old girl in the UK saw her cancer go into remission 28 days after receiving a pioneering treatment for an aggressive form of leukaemia
  • Treatment allowed her to receive a second bone marrow transplant to restore her immune system, and is doing well six months on, and receiving follow-up care

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:50am, 11 Dec, 2022

