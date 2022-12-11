Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili and four other suspects in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said on December 9, 2022. Photo: European Parliament/AFP/File
EU Parliament vice-president stripped of powers amid corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar
- Eva Kaili was suspended from her duties after being caught in a probe into influence peddling at the EU assembly allegedly involving officials from Qatar
- Four people were detained for questioning, and investigators recovered around US$633,500 in cash and seized computer equipment and mobile telephones
