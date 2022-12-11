Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili and four other suspects in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said on December 9, 2022. Photo: European Parliament/AFP/File
Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili and four other suspects in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said on December 9, 2022. Photo: European Parliament/AFP/File
European Union
World /  Europe

EU Parliament vice-president stripped of powers amid corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar

  • Eva Kaili was suspended from her duties after being caught in a probe into influence peddling at the EU assembly allegedly involving officials from Qatar
  • Four people were detained for questioning, and investigators recovered around US$633,500 in cash and seized computer equipment and mobile telephones

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:32pm, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili and four other suspects in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said on December 9, 2022. Photo: European Parliament/AFP/File
Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili and four other suspects in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said on December 9, 2022. Photo: European Parliament/AFP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE