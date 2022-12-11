Doctors Without Borders, humanitarian organisation rescue team approaches a rubber boat with 74 migrants on board to transfer them to their rescue ship in Italy Photo: AP
More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships allowed to dock
- Sources say the decision was based on poor weather and the risks faced by those on board, rather than representing a change of policy
- Italy’s right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni takes a tough stance on immigration, vowing to protect its borders and halt people smugglers
Doctors Without Borders, humanitarian organisation rescue team approaches a rubber boat with 74 migrants on board to transfer them to their rescue ship in Italy Photo: AP