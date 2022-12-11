The Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, England, where an incident involving diplomats and a protester took place in October. Photo: Reuters
Britain defends China actions over consulate brawl involving Hong Kong protester
- Anti-China hardliners in the Conservative Party have demanded expulsions of the diplomats involved, accusing government of appeasing Beijing
- Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted that it was right to await a police investigation into the Manchester incident from October
