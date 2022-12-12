Police secure the crime scene where three people were killed and four others injured during a shooting that took place in a bar in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘I’ll kill you all’: 3 dead after man opens fire during condominium board meeting in Rome coffee shop
- A witness said the man opened fire after entering the coffee shop shouting: ‘I’ll kill you all.’ Rome’s mayor confirmed three people were killed
- A witness said the man was known to board members and had been previously reported to authorities for making threats against local residents
