Police secure the crime scene where three people were killed and four others injured during a shooting that took place in a bar in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘I’ll kill you all’: 3 dead after man opens fire during condominium board meeting in Rome coffee shop

  • A witness said the man opened fire after entering the coffee shop shouting: ‘I’ll kill you all.’ Rome’s mayor confirmed three people were killed
  • A witness said the man was known to board members and had been previously reported to authorities for making threats against local residents

Associated Press
Updated: 1:01am, 12 Dec, 2022

