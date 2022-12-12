Nancy Faeser, German interior minister. Photo: dpa
Germany
World /  Europe

Germany to tighten gun laws after suspected coup plot by far-right, says interior minister

  • ‘We need all authorities to exert maximum pressure’ to remove their weapons, Nancy Faeser said, and the government would ‘shortly further tighten gun laws’
  • German police last week arrested 25 people suspected of involvement in a plot to violently overthrow the government and install a minor royal as national leader

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:10am, 12 Dec, 2022

