Nancy Faeser, German interior minister. Photo: dpa
Germany to tighten gun laws after suspected coup plot by far-right, says interior minister
- ‘We need all authorities to exert maximum pressure’ to remove their weapons, Nancy Faeser said, and the government would ‘shortly further tighten gun laws’
- German police last week arrested 25 people suspected of involvement in a plot to violently overthrow the government and install a minor royal as national leader
