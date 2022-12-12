An emergency worker at the scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands on Sunday. Photo: Government of Jersey / EPA-EFE
No survivors in Jersey building blast; rescue mission now a recovery operation
- Police said at least five people were confirmed killed in the explosion on Saturday in the Channel island’s port capital St Helier following a suspected gas leak
- ‘There are a number of residents, we’re working on the assumption of four, that are unaccounted for,’ St Helier’s police chief said
