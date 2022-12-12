European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on November 22. Photo: EP / Handout via Reuters
Greek MEP remanded in custody and charged amid Qatar World Cup corruption probe
- European Parliament vice-president and Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili was one of four suspects to have been charged and detained
- Belgian police are investigating allegations that figures working on behalf of Qatar have paid European politicians bribes to influence the Brussels policy debate
