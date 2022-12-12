Russian conscripts at a ground training range in the Rostov-on-Don region in southern Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Some Russian soldiers in Ukraine unhappy with top brass: ‘Fish’s head is completely rotten’

  • Nationalist blogger who visited Ukraine says Russian troops are ‘not fully complimentary about the president or the defence minister’
  • Igor Girkin, a Russian former FSB officer who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been a critic of the Kremlin’s military strategy in Ukraine

Reuters

Updated: 12:47pm, 12 Dec, 2022

