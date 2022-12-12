A cloth with the colours of Russian flag in a cell at a preliminary detention centre in Kherson, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
International legal team in Ukraine’s Kherson investigates alleged sex crimes by Russian forces
- Global Rights Compliance team investigating ‘conflict-related sexual violence’ in recaptured city of Kherson
- Moscow has denied allegations of war crimes, sexual violence by the Russian military in Ukraine
