British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly gives his first major foreign policy speech at the Foreign Office in London on Monday. Photo: Pool/AFP
Britain to seek deeper relationships with Asia, other parts of the world: Foreign Secretary
- Britain facing ‘multi-decade competition’ to protect values that have led to peace, prosperity globally, according to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
- Britain’s future influence will depend on persuading ‘far broader array of countries’, Cleverly said
