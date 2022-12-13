Ukrainian soldiers fire a towed mortar at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a towed mortar at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia, Ukraine say situation difficult in Donetsk, both claim battlefield successes

  • Head of Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk says 50 per cent of region under Moscow control
  • Ukrainian president pressed Western leaders again on Monday to provide more advanced weapons

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:30pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a towed mortar at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a towed mortar at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE