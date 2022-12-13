Eva Kaili, Greek politician and one of the European Parliament’s vice-presidents. Photo: via AFP
Europe acts against lawmaker Eva Kaili over Qatar corruption charges
- Parliament loosening ties with Greek politician, among four arrested amid accusations World Cup host Qatar gave them cash and gifts to influence decisions,
- Case, in which police uncovered bundles of cash, casts shadow over institution which seeks to be a moral compass; Kaili’s lawyer said she denies the charges
