Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses MPs about illegal immigration on Tuesday. Photo: via AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses MPs about illegal immigration on Tuesday. Photo: via AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK’s Sunak sets out Albania migrants deal to stem flow, with border force officers in Tirana

  • PM Rishi Sunak announces new agreement with ‘safe prosperous country’; many Albanians receiving asylum have done so under UK’s modern slavery system
  • Sunak said he’d ‘raise the threshold to be considered modern slave’; he also plans to restart controversial plan to fly asylum seekers whose applications fail to Rwanda

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:20pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses MPs about illegal immigration on Tuesday. Photo: via AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses MPs about illegal immigration on Tuesday. Photo: via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE