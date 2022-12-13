Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses MPs about illegal immigration on Tuesday. Photo: via AFP
UK’s Sunak sets out Albania migrants deal to stem flow, with border force officers in Tirana
- PM Rishi Sunak announces new agreement with ‘safe prosperous country’; many Albanians receiving asylum have done so under UK’s modern slavery system
- Sunak said he’d ‘raise the threshold to be considered modern slave’; he also plans to restart controversial plan to fly asylum seekers whose applications fail to Rwanda
