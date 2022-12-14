This picture shows residential building in Kyiv on December 9, 2022 as the loss of regular access to elevators due to power cuts caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electrical grid has only brought more hardship. - Maintenance crews work around the clock to rescue people stranded in stuck elevators across Kyiv, where residents can linger for hours in the cold and dark waiting for reprieve. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Ukraine war
A 27-storey walk home: Ukraine power cuts bring elevators to a halt

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electrical grid are causing hardship for people who live in tower blocks
  • Despite frequent power cuts, people regularly play elevator roulette before the next outage. Sometimes they lose

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:16pm, 14 Dec, 2022

