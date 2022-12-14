A 27-storey walk home: Ukraine power cuts bring elevators to a halt

This picture shows residential building in Kyiv on December 9, 2022 as the loss of regular access to elevators due to power cuts caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electrical grid has only brought more hardship. - Maintenance crews work around the clock to rescue people stranded in stuck elevators across Kyiv, where residents can linger for hours in the cold and dark waiting for reprieve. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
