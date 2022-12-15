Service members of the 38th Brest Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade of the Belarusian armed forces during a snap inspection of troops’ combat readiness at an unknown location in Belarus. Photo: Defence Ministry of Belarus
Ukraine bracing for possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus
- Ukraine’s leadership discussed border security following a flurry of military activity in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Moscow
- Analysts are sceptical that Belarus drills are cover for an attack or that it would send its troops to join the war
