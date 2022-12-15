NHS nurses picket outside StThomas’ Hospital in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens in ‘tragic day’ for NHS
- An estimated 100,000 nurses at 76 hospitals and health centres take part in the strike as 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries are cancelled
- Nurses want a 19 per cent pay rise, arguing they have suffered a decade of real-terms cuts, and that staff shortages mean unsafe care for patients
NHS nurses picket outside StThomas’ Hospital in London. Photo: EPA-EFE