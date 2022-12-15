NHS nurses picket outside StThomas’ Hospital in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

British nurses begin first ever strike as pay dispute deepens in ‘tragic day’ for NHS

  • An estimated 100,000 nurses at 76 hospitals and health centres take part in the strike as 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries are cancelled
  • Nurses want a 19 per cent pay rise, arguing they have suffered a decade of real-terms cuts, and that staff shortages mean unsafe care for patients

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:49pm, 15 Dec, 2022

