Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, is leading reforms after corruption revelations. Photo: Bloomberg
EU parliament chief vows big reforms amid corruption scandal
- Changes include strengthening whistle-blower protections, ban on unofficial friendship groups and review of policing code of conduct rules
- Four people – including Greek MEP and ex-EU VP Eva Kaili – have been charged with ‘criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering’
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, is leading reforms after corruption revelations. Photo: Bloomberg