President Joe Biden and his administration believe the European Union is free to come up with its own subsidy arrangement for electric vehicles. Photo: AFP
US, Europe in trade spat amid subsidy race and ‘need to maintain fair competition’
- EU is unsettled by multi-billion-dollar US Inflation Reduction Act that lavishes subsidies and tax cuts for US purchasers of EVs if they ‘Buy American’
- EU leaders say response is needed that ‘allows us to match what the Americans are doing’ and safeguards Europe’s economic, industrial and technological base
