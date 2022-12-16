President Joe Biden and his administration believe the European Union is free to come up with its own subsidy arrangement for electric vehicles. Photo: AFP
European Union
World /  Europe

US, Europe in trade spat amid subsidy race and ‘need to maintain fair competition’

  • EU is unsettled by multi-billion-dollar US Inflation Reduction Act that lavishes subsidies and tax cuts for US purchasers of EVs if they ‘Buy American’
  • EU leaders say response is needed that ‘allows us to match what the Americans are doing’ and safeguards Europe’s economic, industrial and technological base

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:03am, 16 Dec, 2022

