The street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany. Photo: Reuters
World’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin, flooding street
- ‘Incredible maritime damage’ reported as large tank at Berlin’s Sea Life aquarium bursts, flooding a street in the city centre
- The AquaDom is the world’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium, home to 1,500 tropical fish species
