The street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany. Photo: Reuters
The street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Germany
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

World’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin, flooding street

  • ‘Incredible maritime damage’ reported as large tank at Berlin’s Sea Life aquarium bursts, flooding a street in the city centre
  • The AquaDom is the world’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium, home to 1,500 tropical fish species

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:29pm, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany. Photo: Reuters
The street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin near Alexanderplatz, Germany. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE