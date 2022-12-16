A branch of All Bar One in London where strikes have affected the hospitality industry. Photo: Reuters
London’s restaurants are emptiest since Omicron due to strikes
- Restaurant seatings on the first day of rail strikes collapsed to levels not seen since face masks were mandatory and the government told people to stay at home
- Trade body UKHospitality has estimated that the widespread industrial action will cost the sector US$1.8 billion in revenues across the country
A branch of All Bar One in London where strikes have affected the hospitality industry. Photo: Reuters