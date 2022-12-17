Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, in the Regency room in Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo: Royal Communications/PA Wire via Reuters
Prince William’s godmother Susan Hussey apologises to black woman over racism row
- Hussey, 83, quit her role in the royal family’s household after it was revealed she repeatedly asked the British woman ‘what part of Africa are you from?’
- The resolution of the incident will be welcomed by the royals, amid a swathe of new accusations in the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix
Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, in the Regency room in Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo: Royal Communications/PA Wire via Reuters