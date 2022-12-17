Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, in the Regency room in Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo: Royal Communications/PA Wire via Reuters
Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, in the Regency room in Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo: Royal Communications/PA Wire via Reuters
Britain
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

Prince William’s godmother Susan Hussey apologises to black woman over racism row

  • Hussey, 83, quit her role in the royal family’s household after it was revealed she repeatedly asked the British woman ‘what part of Africa are you from?’
  • The resolution of the incident will be welcomed by the royals, amid a swathe of new accusations in the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:19am, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, in the Regency room in Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo: Royal Communications/PA Wire via Reuters
Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, in the Regency room in Buckingham Palace on Friday. Photo: Royal Communications/PA Wire via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE