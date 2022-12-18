The White Silver Room, one of the rooms in the historic Green Vault at the Royal Palace in Dresden, eastern Germany, where many items were stolen in a 2019 robbery. Photo: AFP
Germany
World /  Europe

Germany finds most items stolen in 2019 Dresden jewellery robbery, police say

  • The discovery comes in the middle of the trial of six suspects over the raid on the Green Vault museum in the city of Dresden’s Royal Palace in 2019
  • Authorities retrieved a total of 31 items in Berlin, police said. Insurance experts had said the loot stolen in 2019 was worth at least €113.8 million (US$120 million)

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:49am, 18 Dec, 2022

