Leo Varadkar receives the seal of office after he becomes the Republic of Ireland’s newpPrime minister (Taoiseach) in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Leo Varadkar receives the seal of office after he becomes the Republic of Ireland’s newpPrime minister (Taoiseach) in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
European Union
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

Ireland’s Leo Varadkar becomes premier for second time

  • Varadkar replaced Micheal Martin as taoiseach (premier) in a rotation between his Fine Gael and Martin’s Fianna Fail parties, unprecedented in Irish history
  • Varadkar, who is mixed race and openly gay, is stepping up from the role of deputy premier. At 43, he is still one of Ireland’s youngest-ever leaders

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:55am, 18 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Leo Varadkar receives the seal of office after he becomes the Republic of Ireland’s newpPrime minister (Taoiseach) in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Leo Varadkar receives the seal of office after he becomes the Republic of Ireland’s newpPrime minister (Taoiseach) in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE