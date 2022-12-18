Leo Varadkar receives the seal of office after he becomes the Republic of Ireland’s newpPrime minister (Taoiseach) in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ireland’s Leo Varadkar becomes premier for second time
- Varadkar replaced Micheal Martin as taoiseach (premier) in a rotation between his Fine Gael and Martin’s Fianna Fail parties, unprecedented in Irish history
- Varadkar, who is mixed race and openly gay, is stepping up from the role of deputy premier. At 43, he is still one of Ireland’s youngest-ever leaders
