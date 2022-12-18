Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, during the inauguration of the Hoegh Esperanza LNG floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at the Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal in Germany on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Germany
World /  Europe

Germany’s Scholz opens floating terminal for liquefied natural gas as country rushes to replace Russian gas

  • Its construction, in the record time of just under 10 months, shows that Germany ‘is capable of new beginnings and speed,’ Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday
  • The floating terminal off the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony is intended to help close the gap in Germany’s gas supply caused by a lack of supplies from Russia

dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:21am, 18 Dec, 2022

