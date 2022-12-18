Alicia Kearns, British lawmaker and chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Photo: Reuters
Alicia Kearns, British lawmaker and chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Photo: Reuters
Britain
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

British MPs call for China to be officially deemed a ‘threat’ to UK

  • Commons Foreign Affairs Committee urges UK to boost resilience, says China is a ‘significant threat’ on ‘many different levels’
  • UK government should reduce dependence on China to allow Britain to stand up for its values, but continue to work with Beijing on ‘key areas’, committee adds

dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:50am, 18 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Alicia Kearns, British lawmaker and chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Photo: Reuters
Alicia Kearns, British lawmaker and chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE