Alicia Kearns, British lawmaker and chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Photo: Reuters
British MPs call for China to be officially deemed a ‘threat’ to UK
- Commons Foreign Affairs Committee urges UK to boost resilience, says China is a ‘significant threat’ on ‘many different levels’
- UK government should reduce dependence on China to allow Britain to stand up for its values, but continue to work with Beijing on ‘key areas’, committee adds
