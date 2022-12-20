A Lamborghini police car used to deliver two kidneys to patients awaiting transplants. File photo: AFP
Italian police transport donor organs in Lamborghini sports car
- Lamborghini Huracan, with top speed of 300kmh (190mph), was a gift from the luxury carmaker for urgent transport of blood and organs and regular police work
- It was driven at speed to hospitals hundreds of miles apart and ‘thanks to state police’s special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney’
