A Lamborghini police car used to deliver two kidneys to patients awaiting transplants. File photo: AFP
Italy
World /  Europe

Italian police transport donor organs in Lamborghini sports car

  • Lamborghini Huracan, with top speed of 300kmh (190mph), was a gift from the luxury carmaker for urgent transport of blood and organs and regular police work
  • It was driven at speed to hospitals hundreds of miles apart and ‘thanks to state police’s special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:59am, 21 Dec, 2022

