Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting in Beijing with the European Council earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Germany should help China-EU ties develop ‘not subject to third party’, says Xi Jinping
- Chinese leader and German president Steinmeier spoke on Tuesday; Xi said China hopes Europe will accept that China-EU relations are ‘not subject to a third party’
- Steinmeier urged Xi to use his influence on Russia and Putin to stop war in Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting in Beijing with the European Council earlier this month. Photo: Reuters