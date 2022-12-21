Protesters hold placards on a picket line during a strike by NHS nursing staff outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain
World /  Europe

UK government refuses to give way on pay as health worker strikes continue

  • British PM Rishi Sunak’s administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to healthcare staff amid decades-high inflation
  • Thousands of nurses walked off the job on Tuesday in their second 24-hour strike this month, ambulance crews set to strike on Wednesday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:34am, 21 Dec, 2022

