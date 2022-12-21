Britain’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps. Photo: AP
UK orders Russian oligarch-linked fund to sell internet firm, citing security
- LetterOne Holdings, whose owners include oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, must sell entire stake in broadband provider Upp Corporation
- British Business minister Grant Shapps said the measure was necessary to ‘prevent, remedy, or mitigate the risk to national security’
