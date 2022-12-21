Virgin Orbit is planning a first space launch from British soil. Photo: Handout
First space launch from Britain as Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit secures licence
- The billionaire aviation disrupter will turn Cornwall’s Newquay Airport in the southwest of England into Britain’s very own space hub
- It will be the first time satellites will launch into space from Europe; previously they have needed to be sent to foreign spaceports
Virgin Orbit is planning a first space launch from British soil. Photo: Handout