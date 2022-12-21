Last Generation activists cut the top off a Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Germany
World /  Europe

Climate activists chop top off official Christmas tree in historic Berlin location

  • Activists from the group Last Generation used a hydraulic lift to get to the top of the 15-metre-high Nordmann fir, decked out in lights and ornaments
  • ‘While Germany spends the week getting the best gifts from the biggest stores, others are wondering where they will get water to drink’, one activist said

dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Dec, 2022

