Last Generation activists cut the top off a Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Climate activists chop top off official Christmas tree in historic Berlin location
- Activists from the group Last Generation used a hydraulic lift to get to the top of the 15-metre-high Nordmann fir, decked out in lights and ornaments
- ‘While Germany spends the week getting the best gifts from the biggest stores, others are wondering where they will get water to drink’, one activist said
