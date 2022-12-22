Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire / dpa
Don’t get drunk: UK government urges caution amid ambulance strike
- Ambulance workers across England and Wales staged their biggest walkout in three decades. They are seeking big raises in the face of decades-high inflation
- To reduce the risk of needing an ambulance, the government advised people not to get drunk, play contact sports or take unnecessary car trips
