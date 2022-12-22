David Chatillon, chairman of the Union des Maisons de Champagne (Union of French Champagne Houses), at the UMC headquarters in Reims, France on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Champagne makers celebrate record sales ahead of Christmas despite effects of inflation

  • Champagne sales reached an all-time high last year at US$6.05 billion, as the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs fuelled a surge in exports
  • ‘We will very likely beat this record again and 2022 will be the new champagne record in terms of turnover,’ said David Chatillon of the Union of Champagne Houses

Updated: 2:59am, 22 Dec, 2022

David Chatillon, chairman of the Union des Maisons de Champagne (Union of French Champagne Houses), at the UMC headquarters in Reims, France on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
