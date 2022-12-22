David Chatillon, chairman of the Union des Maisons de Champagne (Union of French Champagne Houses), at the UMC headquarters in Reims, France on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Champagne makers celebrate record sales ahead of Christmas despite effects of inflation
- Champagne sales reached an all-time high last year at US$6.05 billion, as the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs fuelled a surge in exports
- ‘We will very likely beat this record again and 2022 will be the new champagne record in terms of turnover,’ said David Chatillon of the Union of Champagne Houses
David Chatillon, chairman of the Union des Maisons de Champagne (Union of French Champagne Houses), at the UMC headquarters in Reims, France on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters