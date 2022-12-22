The Vega-C rocket lifting off at the Kourou space base, French Guiana. Photo: AP
Space
World /  Europe

Europe’s access to space in jeopardy after Vega-C rocket failure

  • Investigation launched after the latest version of Italy’s Vega-C rocket failed on its second mission
  • Launch failure destroys two Earth-imaging satellites and further complicates Europe’s access to space

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:01pm, 22 Dec, 2022

