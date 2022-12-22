03:27
As Zelensky visits US, President Biden announces US$1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Behind the scenes of Ukraine leader Zelensky’s daring 10-hour wartime visit to US
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s short US trip included a meeting with President Joe Biden and a speech to Congress
- US and Ukrainian officials executed an elaborate plan to swiftly and safely bring Zelensky to Washington by train and plane
