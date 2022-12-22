As Zelensky visits US, President Biden announces US$1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Behind the scenes of Ukraine leader Zelensky’s daring 10-hour wartime visit to US

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s short US trip included a meeting with President Joe Biden and a speech to Congress
  • US and Ukrainian officials executed an elaborate plan to swiftly and safely bring Zelensky to Washington by train and plane

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:19pm, 22 Dec, 2022

