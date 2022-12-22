French regulator said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them. Photo: AP
Microsoft fined US$64 million over advertising cookies by French regulator
- Users had cookies deposited on their terminal without their consent, with no button for refusing as easily as accepting them, watchdog said
- France has also fined Google and Facebook US$160 million and US$64 million respectively for similar breaches around their use of cookies
