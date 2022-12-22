French regulator said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them. Photo: AP
French regulator said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them. Photo: AP
France
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

Microsoft fined US$64 million over advertising cookies by French regulator

  • Users had cookies deposited on their terminal without their consent, with no button for refusing as easily as accepting them, watchdog said
  • France has also fined Google and Facebook US$160 million and US$64 million respectively for similar breaches around their use of cookies

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:06pm, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French regulator said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them. Photo: AP
French regulator said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE