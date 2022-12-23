Air defence has become of crucial importance for Ukraine since October when Russia began a strategy of striking Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. File photo: AP
Ukraine’s multiple air defence systems: US Patriot, French Crotale, German IRIS-T, Norwegian NASAMS
- Air defence has become of crucial importance for Ukraine as Russia targets its civilian infrastructure
- Allies have provided Kyiv with a variety of missile defence systems, creating logistical difficulties
