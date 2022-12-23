Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris’ 10th arrondissement, the city’s prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports. A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor’s office. At least one person was killed and several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris on Friday, French television network BFM TV reported. A senior Paris City Hall official confirmed a shooting had taken place. “A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action,” tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. “Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama.” Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d’Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area. One witness told a French news agency that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street. The shooter’s motives were not immediately clear. More to follow