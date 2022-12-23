Pope Francis holds a meeting with Vatican employees for the exchange of Christmas greetings. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pope warns Vatican staff an ‘elegant demon’ lurks among them
- In Francis’ Christmas greeting he reminded cardinals, bishops and priests they are not beyond reproach, but particularly vulnerable to evil
- The pontiff’s annual address often takes the Vatican bureaucrats through a typical Jesuit-style ‘examination of conscience’ to help them repent
