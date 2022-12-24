Meghan Markle appears onstage at a concert in New York’s Central Park in September 2021. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

UK tabloid The Sun regrets publishing Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan ‘hate’ article

  • The ex-Top Gear host drew flak for writing that he dreamed of Prince Harry’s wife being paraded through the streets while crowds threw ‘excrement’ at her
  • A record number of complaints against the column – more than 20,000 – was made to the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:51am, 24 Dec, 2022

