French serial killer Charles Sobhraj sits on a flight departing from Kathmandu to France. Photo: AFP
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj lands in Paris after release from Nepal jail
- Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, was taken by border police for ‘identity checks’ after arriving at the French capital
- His life was chronicled in the series ‘The Serpent’ co-produced by Netflix and the BBC
