A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said on Saturday. Representatives of France ’s Kurdish community, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups also gathered in central Paris on Saturday for a demonstration to demand answers over the killings they say has exposed the community’s vulnerability. The shots at the centre and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population. Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being “racist”, the source said. The shooter – named as William M. in the French media – is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences who had been released on bail earlier this month. He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three loaded magazines”, the source added. The weapon was a “much-used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol. “He is crazy, he’s an idiot,” his father was quoted as saying by the M6 television channel. French President Emmanuel Macron said “the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris”. The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested. Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries. According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead included one woman and two men. Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, the organisation’s spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected. The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F. A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims. The Kurdish community centre, called Centre Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organises concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region. The Paris police chief met members of the Kurdish community on Saturday to try to allay their fears ahead of the rally at the Place de la Republique. ‘Problem is global’: Asians in UK tackle racism after hate attacks The shooting has stirred up concerns about hate crimes at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years, and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and police. Kurdish activists said they had recently been warned by police of threats to Kurdish targets. In 2013, three women Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz, a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were found shot dead at a Kurdish centre in Paris. Turkey ’s army has been battling against Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK in southeast Turkey as well as in northern Iraq. Turkey’s military also recently launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria. Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. Additional reporting by Reuters