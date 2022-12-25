British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eats Christmas dinner with troops at the Tapa Military base in Tapa, Estonia on Monday. Photo: Reuters
British PM Rishi Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
- When Sunak, one of the UK’s wealthiest people, asked if he would like to ‘get into’ finance, the man replied that he’d ‘like to get through Christmas first’
- Labour MPs called the exchange ‘excruciating’, criticising the prime minister for being ‘out of touch’ with ordinary people
