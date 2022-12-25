Pope Francis kisses a figurine of baby Jesus as he attends the Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Vatican Media via AFP
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power-hungry
- The pontiff rebuked those who sought to gain at the expense of children and other vulnerable people in a homily decrying war and consumerism
- In a voice that sounded tired and almost hoarse, Pope Francis delivered presided over a Christmas Eve Mass attended by about 7,000 faithful
