Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he delivers his Christmas blessing, as he stands on the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. Photo: Vatican media/AFP
Pope Francis laments ‘icy winds of war’ around humanity in Christmas message
- He also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, prayed for a lasting truce in Yemen and for reconciliation in Iran and Myanmar
- Francis urged the faithful to remember the millions of Ukrainians who were without electricity or heating on Sunday, and millions more displaced
Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he delivers his Christmas blessing, as he stands on the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. Photo: Vatican media/AFP