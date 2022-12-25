King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch, in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech

  • The king’s first remarks recalled his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth who died in September at age 96 after 70 years on the throne
  • Strikes this month by nurses, ambulance crews, teachers, postal workers and train drivers have put pressure on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:46pm, 25 Dec, 2022

