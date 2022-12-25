King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch, in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. Photo: AP
King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech
- The king’s first remarks recalled his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth who died in September at age 96 after 70 years on the throne
- Strikes this month by nurses, ambulance crews, teachers, postal workers and train drivers have put pressure on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
King Charles III evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch, in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay. Photo: AP