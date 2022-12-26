The wreck of a bus lies in the Lerez river in Spain after it plunged in while crossing a bridge on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Spain
World /  Europe

6 dead after bus plunges off bridge into river in Spain

  • Two survivors – the driver and a passenger – were pulled from the water by firefighters and taken to hospital
  • Heavy rains sweeping the region caused the river to overflow, hampering search-and-rescue operations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:57am, 26 Dec, 2022

