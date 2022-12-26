Surveillance footage shows a gunman entering a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP
Paris shooting suspect admits ‘pathological’ hatred of foreigners
- The 69-year-old Frenchman, who is accused of killing three Kurds, is back in police custody after spending nearly a day in a psychiatric facility
- The suspect initially targeted a Paris suburb with a large immigrant population, but changed his mind and later headed to the Kurdish centre, a prosecutor says
Surveillance footage shows a gunman entering a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP